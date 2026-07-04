Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Are Officially Married! Madison Square Garden Shares Announcement, Empire State Building Lights Up For Newlyweds | Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife. The songstress and NFL star exchanged vows in a highly anticipated ceremony at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on July 3, local time. Billboards outside the arena flashed “JUST&T MARRIED” message confirming their nuptials and sparking a massive fanfare among Swifties across the globe. To celebrate the newlyweds, the Empire State Building, another iconic New York landmark, located close to the wedding venue, lit up. The celebrations of Tsaylor and Travis's nuptials precede America's 250th birthday on July 4.

AP News confirmed that the couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Taylor Swift’s brother served as her man of honour, and Kelce’s brother, Jason, served as his best man. Actor Adam Sandler officiated the star-packed ceremony. According to Swift’s publicist, Swift and Kelce’s outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson, with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. Swift wore Cartier jewellery.

Reports suggest that while the wedding was an intimate and private affair, the post-ceremony celebration was attended by nearly 1000 guests. A star-studded guest list turned out to celebrate the couple's big day, with A-list celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haimsisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Zoë Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Hilfiger.



Also Read: Taylor-Travis's Wedding Venue: What Does Madison Square Garden Look Like

Social media users and fans of the couple are still awaiting the first photos from the ceremony. The internet is abuzz with videos and clips of guests shuttling in and out of Madison Square Garden. Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post shared on Aug. 26, 2025, which included several photos from their enchanting garden proposal."Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote in the caption.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have tied the knot after dating for 3 years | Image: AP News