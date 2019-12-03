Yoga: Three Yoga Asanas That Could Help Increase Hair Growth And Reduce Hair Fall

Receding hairline or hair fall is generally considered something to be concerned about. Hairloss has become a common problem these days among many young people. While it all depends on your lifestyle and the food you eat, genes also have a role to play. The factors that cause hair loss are stress, unhealthy diet and many more. But do not worry because we have a few yoga asanas that could lower your stress level and boost your energy and help you focus on overall fitness.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Baba Ramdev Performs The Most Complex Yoga Asanas With Ease

3 Asanas for hair fall

Vajrasana

Start with bending your knees and sit straight on your buttocks. Then keep your palms on your knees and interlock your toes. Close your eyes and breathe in, and breathe out. Remain in the posture for 2-10 minutes.

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh: The Spyder Actor Inspires Fitness Goals Through Her Yoga Posts

Sirsasana

This pose is also popularly known as Headstand. In this asana, you will have to stand upside down. To start with lace your fingers and place your head. Next, lift your knees to balance on your feet. Furthermore, Bring your feet up from the ground and lift your legs up. Remain in this position for 5 to 10 minutes. This yoga pose not only helps in hair fall but also improves memory, relieves stress, increases focus, improves blood flow to the eyes, improves digestion etc. Beginners can start off by taking the support of the wall while doing practising Sirsasana.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora's Yoga Video 'pushing Her Limits' Is True Goals; Watch

Pawanmuktasana

Lie flat on your back and ensure that your feet are together. Your arms should be placed beside your body. Take a deep breath and as you exhale bring your knees towards your chest. Grasp your hands around your legs.

ALSO READ | Taimur Ali Khan Doing Yoga In This Latest Picture Will Vanish Away Your Monday Blues

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.