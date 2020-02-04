Top Nail Polish Hacks That Will Level Up Your DIY Manicure Game

No matter how big a manicure buff you are, when it comes to applying paint on your dominant hand, the struggle becomes real. Frustration increases when all your efforts go in vain with smudges.

As much as you rejoice pampering at a salon, DIY demands loads of hard work and achieving perfection. Here, we have listed some secret hacks to make your next manicure easy and effortless. Read on about nail polish hacks:

1. Apply hand cream or lotion before starting

If you are attempting this for the first or the second time, the chances of mishap are huge. To avoid a nightmare, apply hand cream, lotion or oil on your hands evenly before starting to polish. This will help you in removing excess paint with ease, hence giving your nails a smoother and shinier finish.

2. Create a shield on your cuticle

You can apply a tiny amount of oil or petroleum jelly such as Vaseline gel on your cuticle. You can outline your nail along it to help remove excess nail paint on your cuticle.

When you apply polish and let it dry for some time, it becomes harder to remove paint that has spread out unevenly. After applying the gel, the polish will peel off from the cuticles with ease.

3. Dip your hands in chilled water

This move is smart and rarely known by people. You should soak your hands in a bowl of chilled water topped with ice cubes. The coolness of water also dries up your nail paint after applying it. It hardens it in a short time.

4. Use a blow dryer to dry your polish coating

If you are rushing for a party and do not have time to dry your fingernails, this method works perfectly. Turn on the blow dryer on the maximum temperature and dry your polish. This is a speedy way to get back to work and dry your fingernails up without letting them smudge.

