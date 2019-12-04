Try These 3 Eye Make-up Looks To Stand Out In The Crowd This Christmas

Christmas is a big day, and every woman wants to look the best during the holiday season. They tend to shop for new clothes and make sure they just look perfect at Christmas dinner and parties. While taking care of your Christmas make-up, it is very important to pull off that perfect eye make-up look. Here's how you can do that-

Best Christmas eye make up looks

Golden glitter eyes and red lips

Get an iconic look this Christmas with red hot lips and golden glitter eyes. Golden and red are the top chosen colors of the festive season. You need to start your day with a primer to achieve this genius eye makeup look. This ensures that your eye makeup doesn't get mixed up. Glitter easily spreads everywhere, so make sure you put a piece of tissue under your eye so you can mop up any spills. Spread out golden glitter properly on your eyes with a proper shape. Finish up this look with a dark red lipstick.

Brown smokey eye and glitter eyeliner

The black smokey eye look is very common. So, try out brown smokey eye look this Christmas to stand out from the crowd. Take the right shade of brown and apply it very carefully. Make sure you do not mess it up while putting brown shade on your eye. After you are done applying the brown shade, apply silver glitter eyeliner. This will give you an outstanding look. It looks attractive, bright, festive, and different. You can go for a nude or red lipstick for your overall look.

Dark green eyes

Green is a very odd pick in makeup and can get too shabby sometimes. But if you know how to wear it, you can definitely pull off any shade of green. When you go for a bold hue like these dark green shades, the brows and eyes will be the most eye-catching part of this look. Apply any shade of green that complements your outfit. Keep it neat and do not overdo it. After you are done with the green eyeshadow, wing a black eyeliner to make the eye look neat and perfect for a perfect party look.

