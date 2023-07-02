Ultimate Guide To Smart Casual Wear, The Latest Trend In Men's Fashion

In the recent years, the world of men’s fashion has witnessed a significant shift towards more casual and expensive styling. Gone are the days when formal wear for men strictly adhered to traditional norms and conventions. Today, men are embracing a more relaxed and individualistic approach to dressing up, exploring a wide range of non-traditional formal wear options. This has opened the doors to endless possibilities.

3 things you need to know

Not just plain colours, prints and checks can also be part of formal wear for men.

Mixing patterns, opting for modern suiting elements and blending casual and formal attire are key styling trends.

Statement footwear, colourful outfits and layering techniques can add personality to your looks.

Mixing patterns for the right look

Break free from the monotony of solid-coloured suits and experiment with patterned elements. Pair a subtly patterned blazer with solid-coloured trousers or vice versa. Stripes, checks and plaids can add a touch of personality and sophistication to your look.

(Mixing patterns can be a go to outfit for everyday office | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Suit up the modern way

Traditional suit styles are evolving to incorporate modern elements. Opt for slim fitted suits, unconventional lapel styles or unique button designs. Consider experimenting with unconventional fabrics like velvet or linen for a refreshing twist on the classic suit.

(Using different colour suits can make you stand out of the crowd | Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Blending casual with formal

The line between casual and formal wear has become increasingly blurred. Incorporate casual elements into your formal attire by pairing a tailored blazer with jeans or chinos. This combination exudes a relaxed yet polished look, perfect for semi-formal occasions.

(You can try wearing pant and suit with normal plain T-shirt to make the formal look casual | Image: Jr.NTR/Instagram)

Statement footwear goes a long way

Don’t underestimate the impact of footwear on your overall look. Swap traditional dress shoes for fashionable loafers, brogues, or even clean sneakers. These non- traditional choices can inject a youthful and contemporary vibe into your formal wear.

Colourful choices to stand out from the crowd

Move beyond the standard black, navy and grey colour palette for formal wear. Experiment with bolder hues such as burgundy, forest green or even pastels. Incorporating colour into your formal wear can be a refreshing change and help you stand out from the crowd.

(Opt for different colour that showcase your personality | Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Layering is a must

Layering adds depth and dimension to your overall look. Combine different textures and fabrics by adding a waistcoat or a cardigan over your shirt. This technique allows you to create unique and stylish looks while maintaining a formal appeal. It will also prove that you are willing to go the extra mile.

(Instead of a traditional suit jacket, try incorporating a waistcoat to your formal ensemble | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

As society becomes more open-minded about personal style and self-expression, men are increasingly encouraged to break free from traditional fashion norms. Embracing non-traditional formal wear not only allows men to express their individuality but also keeps the world of fashion innovative and exciting. So go ahead, mix and match, experiment and create your own signature style within the realm of casual formal wear. Remember, fashion is all about breaking the rules.