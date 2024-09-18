sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |

Published 09:12 IST, September 18th 2024

Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In 24K Gold Embroidered Manipuri Wedding Dress Called Kumin Potloi

Urvashi Rautela captivated audiences by donning a 24K gold embroidered wedding dress called Kumin Potloi typically worn by Meitei Hindus in Manipur at an event.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In 24K Real Gold Embroidered Manipuri Wedding Dress
Urvashi Rautela Dazzles In 24K Real Gold Embroidered Manipuri Wedding Dress | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:07 IST, September 18th 2024