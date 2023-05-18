Urvashi Rautela Walks Cannes Red Carpet In Princess Ball Gown For Indiana Jones Premiere

Indian star Urvashi Rautela attended the third day of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The star wore a princess blue and white ball gown. Urvashi wore blue lipstick to match the upper half of the dress. She also wore silver radiant silver jewellery to accessorise her look. Her latest Cannes 2023 look is currently going viral on social media as she walked the red carpet with the majestic aura of a princess. She wore the dress for the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Check out her look below.





This is Urvashi Rautela’s third Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet look. On the Cannes red carpet opening day, Urvashi wore a pink gown. Subsequently, she appeared donning an orange dress in the evening.

Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2023

When she arrived at the Cannes 2023 red carpet in the pink gown, Urvashi wore eclectic jewellery which made headlines. Her necklace and earrings both featured two crocodiles creating a spherical shape together. Several fans took to social media to point out her jewellery outfit. After her jewellery was mislabelled several times by stating that her jewellery was designed after alligators or lizards, she issued a clarification via social media. In her subsequent look, she was seen in an ethereal orange dress. Her dress featured heavy silver embroidery in its shoulder and neck area. Here are the previous looks from Urvashi Rautela’s red carpet appearance.