Valentine’s Day Makeup Looks You Can Try To Impress Your Date

Regardless of what you have planned for the upcoming Valentine's Day, one of the most interesting things about it is getting ready. However, most girls are generally confused about what kind of makeup to choose to impress their dates. So, for all of you who have a date on Valentine’s Day and are planning to charm them, we bring you some tips on how to nail the perfect look.

Low-key makeup look

If you are not much into makeup, it is best that you stay away from pressurising yourself to look all-done up just because it is Valentine’s Day. A thin layer of primer will certainly help in enhancing your natural features. You may go for a pore filling primer to help smoothen and fill the pores without clogging them, just like a thick foundation does, or choose an illuminating primer if you are looking to add some glow to look extra hydrated. One may also opt for a nude lipstick and eyeshadows to amplify the overall facial look.

Glowy glam look

A subtle, glowy glam face can be your go-to makeup look this Valentine’s Day. This is another power move if you love to keep things natural. You can go for your everyday makeup look, then opt for a pair of flirty lashes followed by another layer of highlighter to amp up the glow.

Burgundy beauty look

While red and pink have always been a friendlier choice, a burgundy upgrade this Valentine's Day will definitely provide you with a much-needed difference. You simply need a warm wash of deep shadow around your eyes and pair it with flush cheeks and nude lipsticks to get the ultimate look.

Go darker with deep wine lips

What could be a better time or occasion to feel sultry and bold than Valentine's Day? You can make your mood match with that of your makeup for date night with a dark plum standout shade and become the centre of attention without much effort. You may also try out other shades of wine, but make sure you do not go too dark for it to read like a black or brown.

Image credits: Unsplash | Tamara Bellis