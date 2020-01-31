'Fantasy Island' To Release On Valentine's Day 2020; All You Need To Know About The Movie

Bollywood will see the most anticipated releases in the Valentines week in 2020. Movies like Love Aaj Kal 2 and Malang are ready to hit the right chord with the audience as they are scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. Along with this, Hollywood has also got a couple of interesting movies releasing on the same day. Fantasy Island is one such movie that is scheduled to release in the United States on February 14, 2020.

About the movie Fantasy Island

Fantasy Island, also known as Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, is an upcoming supernatural horror movie. The movie is helmed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach based on ABC’s 1977 television series of the same name created by Gene Levitt. Fantasy Island is the adaptation of the popular 70s TV show about a magical island resort released by Sony Pictures.

Fantasy Island Cast

Michael Pena as Mr. Roarke

Maggie Q as Elena

Lucy Hale as Melanie

Austin Stowell as Randall

Portia Doubleday as Sonja

Jimmy O. Yang as Brax

Ryan Hansen as Bradley

Michael Rooker as Morgan

Charlotte Mckinney as Aphrodite

Parisa Fitz-Henley as Julia

Robbie Jones as Rocklin

Kim Coates as Devil Face

Fantasy Island's Poster

The Fantasy Island Poster was released by Maggie Q on her Instagram handle. The poster features a picturesque scenic beauty. A land filled with Green trees on one side and a never-ending ocean towards the other side has made fans intrigued about the film. The poster also has the tagline ‘Never Coming Home’.

Fantasy Island's Trailer

The trailer of the film builds up the excitement for the fans as it showcases an island full of mysteries. The trailer centres around Lucy Hale who plays the character of Melanie who realizes her chance to seek revenge on a childhood bully and has to torture her former tormenter. The other guests on the island are also forced into terrifying and unbearable binds. The trailer totally sets the right creepy vibe and is a mix of fun and fear.

Check out the Fantasy Island Trailer here

