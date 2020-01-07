The Debate
Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas Inspired From Priyanka Chopra To Sara Ali Khan

Fashion

Valentine's Day is a month away and people have already started finding their perfect date night outfit. Here are the outfit suggestions for the V-Day.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the time when social media is filled with people from all over the world sharing heartwarming posts in order to express their feelings for their partners. Couples take time out to make sure they are impeccably dressed. Even gifts are planned, the schedule is set for men or women who want to impress their partners. This Valentine's Day, take a cue from Bollywood celebs when it comes to outfit ideas.

ALSO READ| Rihanna Launches New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection For Savage X Fenty

Valentine's Day outfit inspiration from Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's one-shoulder dress with ruffles is the go-to dress for anyone who wants to attempt a bit of glam along with being playing safe as well. The dress can be paired with big hoops and strappy sandals like Jacqueline. The dress provides you the perfect chance to experiment with your hair, so go wild with your creation and try out some quirky hairstyle with this look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonaakshi Raaj (@sonaakshiraaj) on

ALSO READ| After ‘fight’ Video Goes Viral, All Is Not Well Between Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor? The Actress Has This To Say About Their Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day outfit inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha

For any leather lover who wants to dress up all stylish in their special day can wear a faux leather dress just like Sonakshi Sinha in this look. The hairstyling is done by using simple curls that don't demean the glory of the faux leather. The plunging neckline, puff sleeves, wrap-over skirt make for a perfect dress inspiration for a romantic date night. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on

ALSO READ| HILARIOUS: These Funny Valentine's Day Wishes From Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar And Other B-towners Have Left Netizens In Splits

Valentine's Day outfit inspiration from Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's Nikhil Thampi dress makes for a perfect dress for a night out. The red Aldo shoes complete the outfit well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Valentine's Day outfit inspiration from Esha Gupta

This outfit by Esha Gupta is for the ones who don't mind in stepping out wearing a bold outfit on Valentine's Day. The dress is made up of lace which makes for a perfect sensual date night inspiration when paired with matching sandals while accessorising at the minimal. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Valentine's Day outfit inspiration from Priyanka Chopra

No one could give better Valentine's Day outfit inspirations other than the global actor Priyanka Chopra. In 2018, PC was seen strolling in the streets of New York wearing a perfect red outfit. The outfit can be easily carried by all girls regardless of their shape and sizes. 

Priyanka Chopra in the perfect date night outfit

ALSO READ| WATCH: 'Pakaoing Since 2001' Akshay Kumar's Rib-tickling Valentine's Day Post For Twinkle Khanna Is Impossible To Miss

Published:
COMMENT
