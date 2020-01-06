The Debate
Rihanna Launches New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection For Savage X Fenty

Hollywood News

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna announced it on the New Year’s Day about the new Valentine’s Day lingerie collection which is jaw-dropping. Read on to know more

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rihanna

Rihanna did not release any music album in the year 2019 but on New Year's, she launched a new collection from her Savage X Fenty line of lingerie. Taking to Instagram, Rihanna announced the launch on the New Year’s Day. The new Valentine’s Day lingerie collection is jaw-dropping and fans are loving it.

The new collection is a collaboration with the fashion designer Adam Selmon and focuses on Valentine’s Day. In an interview with a fashion portal, Rihanna said that she couldn’t imagine anyone other than Adam for Savage X Fenty’s first designer collaboration. Rihanna further added that Adam is everything that the brand stands for – sexy, fun and playful.

In the same interaction, Adam Selman commented about the Savage X Fenty’s new collection and said that he wanted to do something that was in the spirit of the brand and that would also offer them something that they did not have. Adam added that he went as girly and lovely as possible and made the new collection super sexy.

Have a look at the new collection here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna Pulls Off A Soccer Shaped Bag At A Football Match, Is She Starting A New Trend?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on

ALSO READ| Rihanna's Most Dramatic Make-up Looks That Her Fans Fell In Love With

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on

ALSO READ| When Helena Bonham Carter Revealed She Had Never Been To Met Gala & Rihanna Told Her Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on

ALSO READ| 'Indian Rihanna' Renee Kujur Shares An Uncanny Resemblance With The Pop Singer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) on

ALSO READ| McCartney Reunited In The Sky With Rihanna After Working Together In 'Fourfiveseconds'

 

 

