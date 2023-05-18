Vijay Varma Soaks Up The Cannes Sun In Fusion Look, Pairs Satin Angrakha With Blazer

Vijay Varma returned to the Cannes Film Festival after a decade. The Dahaad actor was part of the India Pavilion, which was inaugurated by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on India, L Murugan. In the recently surfaced pictures, Vijay could be seen looking dapper in a white satin angrakha, which he paired with wide-legged pants with embroidery and a blazer. Vijay's short hair, which he also sported in his latest web series Dahaad was a big winner in the midst of the sunny French Riviera weather.

Pictures of Vijay’s latest look are currently doing rounds on social media. he struck stylish poses with the Mediterranean sea in the background. While the Gully Boy star is set to make his red carpet debut, his off duty style is winning fans over. Not just stylish and off-beat, Vijay's look is a contemporaray take on fusion clothing. As per the reports, this look of the actor has been put together by Anamika Khanna.

Vijay also spoke at the Cannes Pavilion with Sara Ali Khan, Guneet Monga and Madhur Bhandarkar also present in the discussion. In a separate interview, Vijay revealed how his life has come full circle with his return to Cannes this year since when the last time he walked the red carpet for Monsoon Shootout in 2013, he was refused clothes by designers. Meanwhile, check out one of Vijay's look from the Cannes here.

India at Cannes 2023





Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, and Guneet Monga are part of the India delegation for Cannes Film Festival. Several Indian stars have already walked the red carpet, such as Bollywood stars Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar and Urvashi Rautela. More stars will walk the red carpet over the course of the 12-day-long festival, which will conclude on May 27, 2023. Moreover, actor Abhilash Thapliyal is making his Cannes debut with Kennedy.