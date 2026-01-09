Neymar Shows Off His Batman Coded Helicopter, Private Jet And Car Worth Hundreds Of Crores

Brazilian football star Neymar is flaunting his new wheels that can make anyone envious. Neymar has reportedly shelled out $1.75 million (around ₹15.77 crore) to get himself a custom-built Batmobile, whose design is inspired by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. In the superhero movie, the Batmobile is driven by Bruce Wayne (played by Christian Bale). Unarguably, this fancy vehicle is one of the most talked about four-wheeler ever featured in a movie and now, Neymar owns it.

Not just the Batmobile, Neymar also showed off his swanky Bat-themed private jet and a Batcopter, all worth $65 million, as per The Sun. He shared a video flaunting his new collection on his Instagram page, writing in the caption, “Dreams can come true.”

Neymar now owns a Batcopter and a Batman theme private jet | Image: Instagram

According to Fandom Wire, the Batmobile replica came from the Dream Car Museum in São Paulo. It was built by a team of 50 people and took three years to build. Interestingly, the vehicle is not even street legal. This means that Neymar can't drive his fancy Batmobile on city streets but can take it out for a spin on his private land.

Apart from the $1.75 million Batmobile, Neymar's Batcopter approximately costs $13.5 million, while the Dassault Falcon 900LX private jet in Batman theme is reportedly $50 million in cost.

Neymar can't drive his Batmobile on the streets. It can only be driven on private land | Image: Instagram