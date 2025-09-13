Updated 13 September 2025 at 16:10 IST
What's The Difference Between Sharara And Gharara? Here's Your Style Guide Ahead Of The Festive Season
As the festive season beckons us, here is your guide to understanding the difference between the popular ethnic outfits - Sharara and Gharara.
With Navratri, Diwali, Karwa Chauth, Dussehra and Chhatt round the corner, markets are buzzing with the latest ethnic wear collection. Colourful dupattas have taken over the LBDs, and heavily embellished blouses have replaced crop tops. The fresh load of festive collection also features a wide range of shararas and ghararas. The Indo-Western outfits perfectly combine the timeless charm of an ethnic outfit with the comfort of modern fits. However, while the two elegant outfits are often confused with each other due to their similar appearance, they are slightly different. While both are traditional ensembles worn primarily by women, they differ distinctly in their cut, structure, and styling. Understanding these differences can help you pick the right outfit for the right occasion.
The flowing, flaring and ever-dramatic sharara
A sharara is essentially a pair of wide-legged, flared pants that resemble a long skirt when worn. The key characteristic of a sharara is that it remains flared from the waist down to the hemline without any interruption or gathers at the knee. The flare is usually soft and flowing, giving the outfit a graceful, flowy look. Shararas are typically worn with a short kurti or tunic and a dupatta, making them a favourite choice for sangeets, mehendis, and festive gatherings. They are often crafted from lightweight fabrics like georgette, chiffon, or silk, and are embellished with intricate zari, sequins, or gota work. The wide-legged bottom provides ease of movement, making the outfit the first choice of girls for festivities.
The fitted and more sophisticated gharara
On the other hand, a garara is a traditional Mughal-era outfit known for its unique structure with a distinct joint at the knee. The gharara pants are fitted from the waist to the knees and then flared out dramatically from the knee to the ankle, often with rich gathers or pleats stitched at the knee joint. This creates a more voluminous look compared to shararas. Gararas are commonly paired with a short kurti (often mid-thigh length) and a heavily embellished dupatta, making them a popular choice for bridal trousseaus and formal ceremonies. They are usually made from heavier fabrics like brocade, velvet, or silk blends to hold the structure and pleating.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 13 September 2025 at 16:10 IST