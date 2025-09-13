What's The Difference Between Sharara And Gharara? Here's Your Style Guide Ahead Of The Festive Season

With Navratri, Diwali, Karwa Chauth, Dussehra and Chhatt round the corner, markets are buzzing with the latest ethnic wear collection. Colourful dupattas have taken over the LBDs, and heavily embellished blouses have replaced crop tops. The fresh load of festive collection also features a wide range of shararas and ghararas. The Indo-Western outfits perfectly combine the timeless charm of an ethnic outfit with the comfort of modern fits. However, while the two elegant outfits are often confused with each other due to their similar appearance, they are slightly different. While both are traditional ensembles worn primarily by women, they differ distinctly in their cut, structure, and styling. Understanding these differences can help you pick the right outfit for the right occasion.

The flowing, flaring and ever-dramatic sharara

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt in a sharara | image: X

A sharara is essentially a pair of wide-legged, flared pants that resemble a long skirt when worn. The key characteristic of a sharara is that it remains flared from the waist down to the hemline without any interruption or gathers at the knee. The flare is usually soft and flowing, giving the outfit a graceful, flowy look. Shararas are typically worn with a short kurti or tunic and a dupatta, making them a favourite choice for sangeets, mehendis, and festive gatherings. They are often crafted from lightweight fabrics like georgette, chiffon, or silk, and are embellished with intricate zari, sequins, or gota work. The wide-legged bottom provides ease of movement, making the outfit the first choice of girls for festivities.



The fitted and more sophisticated gharara

Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padkone in a gharara | Image: X