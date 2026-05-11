Will Capris Get A Second Chance This Summer? Alia Bhatt Makes A Case For The Once Popular Pant At Cannes Arrival | Watch

The cropped pants once reigned supreme in every woman's wardrobe. The capri pants, which met a rather ugly end, seem to be making a comeback. Just like most 90s style staples, the bottoms, too, have found a way to remerge in the fashion scene this summer. While the world has been kind to flared bottoms, polka dots and corsets, will the capris also receive a similar second chance?

Alia Bhatt's latest appearance at Cannes warms up netizens towards capris

On May 11, Alia Bhatt touched down in the French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Several videos and photos of the actress arriving at the airport in the picturesque city have gone viral online. She was photographed in a chic airport ensemble featuring a black long coat, matching heels, and sunglasses. However, what caught the attention of social media users was her bottom.

Alia donned a matching black capri pants with her black top, which featured buttoned detailing. She also carried a luxury baguette to complete her ensemble. Alia's choice to arrive in a capri pant at the event, which has over the years attained spotlight as much for the fashion as for films, has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.



Also Read: Kriti's Cocktail 2 Dress Comes With A Surprisingly Affordable Price Tag

Are capris cool again?

While Alia Bhatt might be the first Indian celebrity to publicly embrace the capri, the bottom was a part of several brands' spring/summer collections. Pop culture enthusiasts believe that Sarah Pidgeon’s portrayal of Carolyn Bessette in the show Love Story is to be credited for the resurgence of the once-controversial fashion piece. Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid are among the celebrities who have famously worn the capris this season.

Advertisement

Several celebrities were recently spotted in capris | Image: X