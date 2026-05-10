Viral: Vijay Ditches Veshti For Classic Pantsuit, Trisha Goes Traditional In Kanjeevaram Saree At Swearing-In Ceremony In Chennai

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay officially assumed the Chief Minister's office after days of political negotiations. In an euphoric atmosphere, the actor-turned-politician took the CM oath at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Visuals from the swearing-in ceremony have gone viral online. Among the starry guest lists in attendance was actress Trisha Krishnan. Apart from the events that took place at the official ceremony, the wardrobes of the actors have also sparked a discussion online.

TVK Chief Vijay ditches khakis for a pantsuit

Thalapathy Vijay made a splash with his political debut in the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections. The actor-turned-politician was made CM after launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and contesting the election for the first time. His swearing-in ceremony was met with fervour and enthusiasm from fans who gathered in large numbers to show their support for the actor.

However, what caught the attention of social media users was the actor's look. Instead of the traditional white shirt-and-veshti combination usually associated with Tamil Nadu politicians. For the ceremony, the TVK chief opted for a well-tailored black and white pantsuit. He also styled his hair in a nice salt-and-pepper look.



Also Read: Vijay Snubs Kids & Wife As Tamil Nadu CM, Favours Trisha Amid Dating Row

Trisha Krishnan opts for tradition

Trisha, on the other hand, donned a kanjivaram saree for the swearing-in ceremony. The actress became the cynosure in her neatly draped icy-green saree with floral detailing and golden border. She teamed the look with a contrast gold blouse. To accessorise, Trisha donned a statement diamond necklace with a matching pair of dangler earrings. What stood out in her look was a gajra made using jasmine flowers. Her appearance was complemented by subtle makeup. Photos and videos of Trisha from the event are now viral online.



Also Read: Saree, Gajra Clad Trisha Arrives At Vijay's Swearing In Ceremony

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