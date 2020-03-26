Work From Home Outfit Ideas: What To Wear If You Have To WFH And Still Look Presentable

Amid the quarantine and lockdown, people are now working from home. But there is no chance to get all comfortable with the outfits with never-ending conferences and work-calls. It can get quite difficult to pick a perfect work from home outfit every day. Take a look at a few work from home wardrobe essentials that you must own.

T-shirts

When one works from their office, they are provided with an environment where they can work productively. When working from home, that work productivity can get a little tougher to achieve. Therefore, it is essential to be comfortable when working from home and what is a better work from home outfit idea than wearing your collection of comfy T-shirts. Make sure you go for solid-coloured T-shirts as they will give a business casual look when topped with a blazer.

Jeans

When working from the office, you are obliged to go out and out formal with your look and tops your outfits with skirts and trousers. The benefit of working from home is that you can toss out the trousers and choose wearing jeans. Pick a pair of versatile jeans that can be dressed up or down according to the situation.

Comfy Blazers

Just because you have a call scheduled for a certain time does not mean you have to sit dressed in all formals for the call. You can simply pick comfortable smart casuals to wear and pick a comfortable jacket or blazer to go with it. Simply throw it on right before your call and toss it off when you're done.

Sweatpants

The major advantage of working from home and the one things that people look forward to is working in your sweatpants. Sitting down every day in a pair of jeans at your home is no joke. That is why sweatpants are necessary from time to time when working from home. Make sure you don't go all sloppy with your look and pick a pair that gives you a chic look.

Jumpsuits

Jumpsuits are the perfect combination of comfort and smart casuals. They will give the utter level of comfort and will also give you a professional look when you are on call. If your jumpsuits sway a little more the casual side simply throw on a blazer or a solid coloured jacket and voila, your business casuals are ready.

