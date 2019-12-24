Wardrobe Essentials: Best Kinds Of Boots Every Woman Should Own

It is every girl's dream to have a walk-in-closet loaded with shoes and heels from every brand, colour, and designs. There are a hundred types of boots available in the market. Variety is really great but figuring out what style and type fits is a mind-boggling task. Here is a list of the best kinds of boots for you that will help you pick the right pair.

Wedge Boots

Wedge boots are one of the best kinds of boots as they give you a sophisticated look as well as height. Most varieties of boots come in wedge heel varieties. They look amazing on any kind of outfit and you can wear them in any season, especially winter, as they cover your feet. This kind of boot is easily available in the market.

Knee-high Boots

This is one of the best kinds of boots to opt for the cold season. The name itself suggests the kind of boots they are. You can choose a flat knee-high boot or a heeled boot. You can pair it with leggings and mini skirts. Also, this kind of boot comes in various materials.

Snow boots

These boots are designed to help you survive the snow while also provides you grip to walk on the icy footpaths. This is one of the best kinds of boots if you are looking for function over fashion. However, you can make them stylish. Make sure you carry a pair of one of these boots while you travel to hill stations and mountains.

Biker boots

These are one of the best kinds of boots for motorcyclists. But today they are a staple fashion piece. They are sturdy boots that also offer warmth and comfort, perfect for the winter season. You can pair this with denim, skirts, and dresses.

Calf boots

Calf boots look good when paired with mid-length dresses. As the name suggests, this kind of boot cover your calves. They sit higher than ankle boots but they are lower than the knee-high boots.

