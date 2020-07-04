USA 4th Of July Jello Shots Recipe That Will Help To Get The Party Started

4th of July is almost here and people are gushing about it everywhere as they prepare for the day. However, this year, the Fourth of July celebrations could be different due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the US. But one can still make a couple of jello shots to celebrate this special occasion. Hence, here are a few jello shots recipes that will help you to get the party started.

Jello shots recipe ideas for Fourth of July that you need to make

Blue, white and red jello shots recipe

Take a small bowl and add one box of instant blueberry jello Combine the jello mix with half a cup of boiled, hot water Take another medium-sized bowl Combine a box of cherry jello with half a cup of boiled, hot water Keep both the mixtures aside to cool Take another medium-sized bowl Pour in 1/4th cup of milk Sprinkle some gelatin on the milk Heat a saucepan over medium heat Simmer 3/4th cup of milk in the pan Now, turn it off and add three tablespoons of sugar and half teaspoon of vanilla extract to it Pour this boiled milk mixture to the gelatin mixed milk Let it get dissolved and cool completely Spray some cooking spray on the shots glasses Pour one tablespoon of the blue jello mixture in the glasses and let it sit for 15 minutes Now, pour the white jello mixture and refrigerate it for 15 minutes Lastly, pour the red jello mixture Refrigerate this time for about two hours to let it set completely

Strawberry jello shots

Take about three boxes of strawberries Slice off the top and bottom portion of the strawberries Use a melon baller to scoop out the insides of the strawberries This will help to create little strawberry jello shot glasses Take another bowl and add two cups of chocolate chips Add two tablespoons of coconut oil in it Microwave this mixture for 30 seconds until it is completely melted Dip the strawberries in this mixture Place the strawberries on a baking sheet Put them in a refrigerator to set While the strawberries set, take another bowl Mix one box of strawberry jello with one cup of boiling water Take out the strawberries and pour the jello mixture inside it Refrigerate the strawberry jello for about three hours until they are firm

