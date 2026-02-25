5 Ways To Celebrate Holi 2026 Without Colours

Holi 2026 will be celebrated on March 4. Holi Dahan will take place a day prior and will mark the festival of colours. Playing with colours is integral to Holi celebrations. While herbal gulaal must be the preferred choice as it does not harm the skin and can be removed without much hassle, some prefer to play Holi with 'pakka colours' which are harmful for the skin. Moreover, some don't like playing with colours. If you are someone who likes Holi but doesn't like colours, here are some ways you can celebrate the festival.



Phoolon Ki Holi

Phoolon Ki Holi is popular in Vrindavan. Instead of colours, flower petals are showered to celebrate Holi. Instead of water and dry colours opt for a flower shower this Holi.

Phoolon wali Holi is celebrated in Vrindavan | Image: Freepik

Musical Holi

Music is a must for Holi parties. How about a Holi party where one can indulge in music and dance without colours? Curate a playlist of traditional Holi and Bollywood songs to make your celebration a banger without customary colours.

Holi with food

Apart from colours, Holi is also known to indulge one's taste buds as delicacies ranging from gujiya to thandai are prepared. If you want to avoid playing with colours this time, why not host a food party with all Holi delicacies as part of the spread.

Indulging is traditional delicacioes is intergral to Holi celebrations | Image: Freepik

Cultural Holi

Plan a cultural indulgence this Holi. Visit a puppet show or a traditional dance and get acquainted with the culture of India. Holi-themed plays, storytelling sessions or poetry recitations are commonly organised around this festival and you should book a slot with your kids or loved ones. Learning about the festival’s history while enjoying the art and music can be a refreshing way to celebrate this festival.

