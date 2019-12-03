Churches In Goa To Pay A Visit While On A Holiday Trip

The lively state of Goa is located on the Konkon region of India. It is a popular tourist destination across the country that receives a huge footfall every year and bears many labels. Goa was once ruled by the Portuguese empire. Apart from the rich flora and fauna, Goa has some of the most stunning architecture and churches that carry a huge legacy. Here is a list of some of the churches which should be surely visited on a trip to Goa.

Must-visit churches in Goa.

Basilica of Bom Jesus

Basilica of Bom Jesus is one of the oldest churches that is located in Old Goa. It is also declared as a UNESCO heritage site. The church holds the mortal remains of St. Francis Xavier. The Portuguese Colonial architecture attracts several eyes towards its ancient structure. It is visited by a large number of tourists across the globe.

Se Cathedral

Se Cathedral is one of the largest churches in Goa. It is located in the Velha region of Old Goa. The Golden bell of the church is its major attraction. It was built in the year 1510 to celebrate the victory of the Portuguese. There are several old paintings that will grab you in. The main altar inside the cathedral is dedicated to Catherine of Alexandria.

Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception is located in Panjim. The first chapel of the church was built in the year 1541. The exteriors of the church showcase rich architectural elements. The main altar of the church is dedicated to Mother Mary. It is decorated in a very beautifully during the time of festival occasions.

Church of St. Cajetan

Church of St. Cajetan is located in Old Goa. The church is made in the form of a Greek cross and is a part of the World heritage site. The church has some eye-catching sculpture and paintings of the Lady of Divine Providence. The construction of the church was completed in the year 1661.

