Yosemite National Park: Top Spots To Cover When You Visit This Beautiful National Park

Yosemite National Park is in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California. It is famous for its giant, ancient sequoia trees, the iconic view of the towering Bridalveil Fall, and the El Capitan and Half Dome granite cliffs for Tunnel View. Shops, cafes, accommodation, the Yosemite Museum, and the Ansel Adams Gallery are all located in Yosemite Village. If you are planning to make a trip to this place, check out the list of best spots in Yosemite National Park-

Things to do in Yosemite national park

Glacier point

This is one of the best viewpoints that Yosemite has to offer. It is located on Yosemite Valley’s southern wall. Tourists can get to enjoy a spectacular view of the valley and half dome. Sunrise and sunset are the best times to visit.

Yosemite falls

Standing at 2,424 feet, this is North America’s highest waterfall and the world’s sixth-largest waterfall. The best time to see it is in late spring when the falling snow produces the greatest wind. You can even take a hike to various parts of the falls.

Bridalveil fall

This waterfall is one of the park’s most iconic waterfalls and is only a short walk away from the entrance. It’s got quite the spring spray.

Vernal and Nevada falls

Take mist trail to look at this lovely fall. Make sure you carry hiking shoes and wear them on as the trail gets very slippery from all the mist. Nevada fall is just a litter further than Venal fall. It is the closest waterfall to the mountains of the Sierra Nevada.

Taft point and sentinel dome

Taft point and sentinel dome are right next to each other. It is easy to get to Taft's point and a great place to overcome your height anxiety. Step up to the cliff and look straight down into the valley to understand its magnificence. Sentinel Dome is an easy 1-mile walk from the car and provides a 360-degree view of Yosemite.

