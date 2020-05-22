Alvida Jumma Mubarak Quotes In English To Send To Friends And Family

Alvida Jumma, also known as Jumma Tul Wida, is one of the holiest days of the Ramadan month. Alvida Jumma marks the last Friday of the Ramadan month and the Friday right before Eid. Which is why Alvida Jumma is the most auspicious day of the Ramadan month for all Muslims. On this day, Muslims go to mosques, feed the poor, donate to charity, and celebrate with their friends and family.

Alvida Jumma Mubarak Quotes in English

The best gift you'll give someone is dua. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2020!

Do you best and Allah will do the rest. Alvida Jumma Mubarak!

Prayer changes things. Worry changes nothing. Jumma Mubarak!

Dua is your weapon, use it against your problems. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2020!

May this Jumma lighten your life with the teachings of Islam and protect you from calamity. Have a blessed Friday. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2020!

Last jummah of the beautiful Month Ramadan. May Allah accept all our dua‚Äôs and worship and forgive all of us.

As Friday shines in the heart of Muslims, may you be among the ones who will receive the peace and blessings of Friday prayers.

Quraan padho to dil khil jaaye, Namaz padho to chehra roshan ho jaye, Kitni dilkash he Rasul-E-Khuda ki sunnatein, Ammal karo to zindagi sanwar jaye, Jumma Mubarak to all Muslim.

ALLAH aapko aasman ke sitaron aur, Samander ki lehron se bhi zyada, Khushiyan naseeb kare.

Pray Allah Almighty and show some faith & dignity. Quran be at your side, may Islam giving you pride. Sunnah be a light-weight to you which will glow and let you do whatever you aim. All the acts make you feel, Nothing but this land is real!! Alvida Jumma Mubarak to everyone!

May the angels protect you. May the sadness forget you. May goodness surround you. May Allah always bless you! Alvida Jumma Mubarak!

Unquestionably, To Allah belongs whatever is within the heavens and therefore the earth. Quran 10:55. Alvida Jumma Mubarak!!

Jumma Mubarak, May our deeds attract Allah’s love, noor and barakah. in order that our lives could also be crammed with peace, happiness and freedom from any calamity.

