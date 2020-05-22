Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2020: Significance, Importance And How To Celebrate This Day

Alvida Jumma, also known as 'Jumma Tul Wida,' is a festival that the Muslims around the world celebrate last Friday during Ramzan's holy month. Alvida Jumma, which means farewell Friday, is considered to be the second most holy day of Ramzan. This day has great significance and marks a major event for Islamic followers around the world. Muslims offer prayers, recite the Quran and seek Allah's divine blessings. According to religious traditions, on this day helping the poor and vulnerable bring wealth and blessings.

Friday has significance in Islam and special prayers take place at noon on this day. A significant number of Muslims assemble to listen to a cleric's sermon, accompanied by prayer in congregation. There are several important Islamic activities taking place on this day. This year the last Friday will be observed on May 22 during the month of Ramzan or Alvida Jumma.

Importance and Significance

Alvida Jumma marks the end of Ramadan. During this month, even the non-observers of fast ensure that they visit mosques this month. But because of the lockdown enforced to monitor the spread of coronavirus pandemic, everyone should give prayers from home and avoid gatherings. Alvida Jumma is celebrated with joy and making merry every year. Muslims seek blessings from Allah for stability and prosperity. On this day, it is believed God created Adam.

Celebrations

While Alvida Jumma is celebrated during Ramadan like every other day, it is also a reminder to the community that the holy month of Ramadan is about to end. Many Muslims spend most of their day doing Ibadah at Jumu'atul-Widaa, seeing it as a Farewell to the most important day of the last week of the month of Ibadah (Ramadan).

This day, Muslims celebrate with reading the Quran and participating in charity work. Helping poor and needy people during these days is believed to offer Muslims much wealth and blessings.

In India, the largest Muslim congregation in the country is gathered at Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid, and people support and feed the needy. The devotees must have a bath once they wake up, and wear fresh clothes and a cap. They pray for their past sins for salvation and a happy and healthy life.

