Are Banks Open On Black Friday? See If Black Friday Is A Bank Holiday Or Not

Thanksgiving 2020 is being celebrated all over the US today on November 26, 2020. It will be followed by Black Friday on November 27. Festive season this year is going to be different than previous years because of the pandemic and rising cases of COVID-19 not just in the US but also all over the world. Ahead of the Black Friday 2020, a lot of people have been wondering about the Black Friday public holiday and want to know are banks open on Black Friday. For all the people who are curious to know about the Black Friday bank holiday, here is everything you need to know about it.

Are banks open on Black Friday?

Several companies remain closed on the occasion of Black Friday so that their employees can take the day off a day after Thanksgiving. However, Black Friday is not considered a federal holiday. For all the people who are confused about the Black Friday ban holiday, the answer is - No. According to a report by gobankingrates.com, most of the banks are open on Black Friday i.e. tomorrow on November 27, 2020, as it is not one of the recognised bank holidays list 2020. However, it is possible that some banks may be having limited operating hours.

Black Friday Bank holiday

Black Friday public holiday is not an officially recognised holiday by the federal government but many states in the US do observe a holiday a day after Thanksgiving. The reasons in those states may differ from each other. In Indiana, the day is used to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday whereas Nevada celebrates the day as Family Day. However, banks located in such states do not take the day off and continue to work. All the people are still advised to call and check their banks before actually going there.

Black Friday takes place a day after Thanksgiving. Traditionally the day holds great significance among the people as they are treated with several offers and deals on various products and services on the day. It is one of the most popular shopping days of the year. On Black Friday 2020, the USA stock markets will be closing early. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close at 1 PM according to ET on Black Friday i.e. on November 27, 2020.

Image Credits: Unsplash