Kohl's Black Friday Deals 2020 On Apparel, Shoes, Home Goods, Electronics Etc

The Black Friday sale is right around the corner and it's offering great deals on a variety of products. Most retailers would have a week-long Black Friday sale that starts from November 23 to November 29, even though Black Friday falls on November 27 this year. Read on to know more about Kohl's Black Friday deals 2020.

ALSO READ| Black Friday Deals On Nintendo Switch Games: Get The List Of Best Deals

Kohl's Black Friday deals 2020

Kohl's Black Friday 2020 is offering incredible discounts on apparel, accessories, and various other items. On Thanksgiving Day on November 27, Kohl's is offering extra 15% off on all purchases using a coupon code of THANKS, and for a $15 Kohl cash for every $50 spent for select items. Kohl's also has a contactless store drive-up facility where people can receive their order, and they won't have to wait for the items to get shipped. Kohl's often offers discounts on various items especially on apparel, shoes, home goods, toys, electronics, jewellery and beauty products. Here are some of the best Black Friday deals for 2020. The Black Friday deals start from 5 am.

The Big One Solid Bath Towels - $4.24 $9.99

Shark ION Robotic Vacuum Wi-Fi Connected - $239.99 $299.99 + Kohl's Cash

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker - $99.99 $149.99 + Kohl's Cash

Biddeford Electric Heated Microplush Throw - $33.99 $79.99

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer - $50.99 $69.99 + Kohl's Cash

ALSO READ| Black Friday Deals: Here Are Some Of The Best Offers On The Washer-dryer Combo

Other Black Friday deals from Kitchen, Bed and Bath, and other items

Pyrex 22-Piece Glass Food Storage Set for $15.49 with coupon code THANKS and mail-in rebate (Save $44.50)

PowerXL Air Fryer from $42.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $27.50 to $73.50)

Ninja Professional Food Processor for $50.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $69)

Food Network 10-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set for $55.24 with coupon code THANKS (Save $74.75)

FoodSaver Space-Saving Vacuum Sealer for $59.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $60.50)

Cuisinart CBK110P1 Automatic Breadmaker for $67.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $72)

Keurig K-Select Single-Pod Coffee Maker for $67.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $82)

Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 (Save $80)

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit for $84.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $65)

Rachael Ray 13-Piece Create Delicious Nonstick Cookware Set for $87.49 with coupon code THANKS and $40 rebate (Save $132.50)

Cuisinart TOA-28 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $101.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $88)

Cuisinart TOA 60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $135.99 (Save $114)

KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer for $279.99 (Save $100)

The Big One Microfiber Pillow from $2.96 with coupon code THANKS (Save $7.03 to $13.20)

The Big One Oversized Plush Throw for $8.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $21.50)

The Big One Essential Mattress Pad from $10.19 with coupon code THANKS (Save $19.80 to $39.60)

The Big One Waterproof Mattress Pad from $13.59 with coupon code THANKS (Save $26.40 to $46.20)

The Big One Down Reversible Comforter from $16.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $63 to $94.50)

Cuddl Duds Sherpa Throw for $16.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $33)

ALSO READ| Belk Black Friday Sale And Deals 2020: Get The List Of Best Deals

Altvida 12-Pound Faux Mink Weighted Blanket for $16.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $63)

Big One Gel Memory Foam Side-Sleeper Pillow for $15.29 with coupon code THANKS (Save $34.70)

Sonoma Goods for Life 6-Piece Quick-Dry Bath Towel Set for $19.54 with coupon code THANKS (Save $45.45)

Saint Nicholas Square Snowman Holiday Accent Rug for $10.61 with coupon code THANKS (Save $14.38)

Sonoma Goods for Life Shelton Adjustable Swivel Stools, 2-pack for $59.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $90.50)

Madison Park Emilia Tufted-Back Dining Chair for $59.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $100.50)

Sonoma Goods for Life Cameron Saddle Counter Stool Set, 2-Pack for $66.29 with coupon code THANKS (Save $63.70)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum for $127.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $152.50)

Madison Park Tyler Accent Chair for $127.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $212.50)

Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $144.49 with coupon code THANKS (Save $155.50)

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Bagless Vacuum for $169.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $30)

iRobot Roomba 677 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $185.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $189.70)

Bissell ProHeat 2x Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner for $237.99 with coupon code THANKS (Save $122)

iRobot Roomba e5 5176 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $250.74 with coupon code THANKS (Save $219.25)

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $18.99 (Save $21)

Amazon Fire Stick 2020 for $27.99 (Save $12)

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Generation for $28.99 (Save $21)

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $29.99 (Save $20)

Amazon Fire Stick 4K for $29.99 (Save $20)

Amazon Echo Show 5 for $44.99 (Save $45)

Amazon Echo 4th Generation for $69.99 (Save $30)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker for $69.99 (Save $30)

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Tracker for $129.99 (Save $50)



ALSO READ| Black Friday Deals On AirPods: Here Is Where To Get The AirPods At An All Time Low Price

ALSO READ| Bass Pro Black Friday: Here's A List Of Best Bass Pro Black Friday Deals