Black Friday Deals 2020 At Weighted Blanket, Athleta, Lululemon

Quick links:
The Black Friday sale is right around the corner where people can stack up discounted products, as well as upgrade their household appliances as well. The Black Friday sale is now live and it's offering great deals on a variety of products. Most retailers would have a week-long Black Friday sale that starts from November 23 to November 29. Read on to know more about Black Friday Deals 2020 for Weighted Blanket, Athleta, Lululemon company. Black Friday falls on November 27 this year.
ALSO READ| Black Friday Deals On Nintendo Switch Games: Get The List Of Best Deals
Athleta offers 20% off on various items purchased from the Athleta website or store. The offer ends on November 29th till 11:59 pm PT in the US including Puerto Rico. The offer is not valid on Athleta outlet stores. Shoppers should note that the offer is only for merchandise category items and the coupon is not valid on third-party accessories, the Face mask bulk or the Limited Edition Kindness Face Mask.
ALSO READ| Belk Black Friday Sale And Deals 2020: Get The List Of Best Deals
Shoppers can save up to 50% on purchases related to leggings, sports bras, jackets and other items. Lululemon doesn't usually hold deals and offers, and when it does its a good idea to use the opportunity. Currently, there are best deals on cult activewear brand while there are some discounts on some of Lululemon's best selling products as well. Here are some of the offers at Lululemon.
Image credits: Cnet portal
ALSO READ| Black Friday Deals: Here Are Some Of The Best Offers On The Washer-dryer Combo
After Thanksgiving on Thursday, people can check out a few retail outlets for the Black Friday deals as well. Here are the stores which are having many Black Friday deals this year. Take a look.
ALSO READ| Black Friday Deals On AirPods: Here Is Where To Get The AirPods At An All Time Low Price
ALSO READ| Bass Pro Black Friday: Here's A List Of Best Bass Pro Black Friday Deals