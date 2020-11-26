Black Friday Deals 2020 At Weighted Blanket, Athleta, Lululemon

The Black Friday sale is right around the corner where people can stack up discounted products, as well as upgrade their household appliances as well. The Black Friday sale is now live and it's offering great deals on a variety of products. Most retailers would have a week-long Black Friday sale that starts from November 23 to November 29. Read on to know more about Black Friday Deals 2020 for Weighted Blanket, Athleta, Lululemon company. Black Friday falls on November 27 this year.

Black Friday Deals 2020 for Weighted Blanket, Athleta, Lululemon

Weighted Blanket Black Friday deals

20% off on hypoallergenic weighted blankets & bundles at Purple.com

40% off on weighted blankets for adults & kids at Walmart - The deals are for 18lb, 20lb, 7ln, 12lb & 15lb standard and cooling weighted blankets

Discount up to 25% at Overstock.com

Discount up to $35 on weighted blankets for kids and adults at Target.com

Discount up to 37% on weighted blankets including 20lb, 18lb & more at Amazon

Tempur-Pedic has some great Black Friday deals as well

YnM 15 pound 48"x72" weighted blanket, discount till $40.75

YnM Knitted Weighted Blanket, a discount of $10 with coupon

Beautyrest Duke Faux Fur 12 pound weighted blanket, discount up to $29

Athleta Black Friday deals

Athleta offers 20% off on various items purchased from the Athleta website or store. The offer ends on November 29th till 11:59 pm PT in the US including Puerto Rico. The offer is not valid on Athleta outlet stores. Shoppers should note that the offer is only for merchandise category items and the coupon is not valid on third-party accessories, the Face mask bulk or the Limited Edition Kindness Face Mask.

Image credits: Athleta portal

Lululemon Black Friday deals

Shoppers can save up to 50% on purchases related to leggings, sports bras, jackets and other items. Lululemon doesn't usually hold deals and offers, and when it does its a good idea to use the opportunity. Currently, there are best deals on cult activewear brand while there are some discounts on some of Lululemon's best selling products as well. Here are some of the offers at Lululemon.

Image credits: Cnet portal

After Thanksgiving on Thursday, people can check out a few retail outlets for the Black Friday deals as well. Here are the stores which are having many Black Friday deals this year. Take a look.

Amazon is offering deals on all categories on Black Friday.

Walmart is offering Black Friday deals at many products.

Kohl’s would have a Black Friday sales week

Wayfair is offering 80% off from appliances to furniture

Coach is offering deals up to 70% off handbags and the other categories as well

The North Face is offering 30% off on select categories like coats.

