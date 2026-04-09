Baisakhi 2026: Know The Date, Time, Significance And Rituals Performed On The Harvest Festival

Baisakhi is one of the most commonly celebrated harvest festival which is also said to be the Punjabi New Year. The festival will be observed on April 14 this year. Primarily observed in the northern state of Punjab, the festival marks the harvest season and holds deep historical and religious importance, especially for the Sikh community.

Representational Image | Freepik

Baisakhi is celebrated according to the solar calendar, usually falling on April 13 or 14 each year. The festival's date is dependent on the movement of Sankranti, when the sun enters Mesha Rashi. While most widely celebrated in Punjab, Baisakhi is observed throughout the country in various forms.

The history and significance of Baisakhi

The origins of Baisakhi date back to the time when farmers celebrated the harvest of rabi (winter crops), especially wheat. It has been celebrated as a time of gratitude, joy and increase in wealth.

Baisakhi also holds immense religious significance in Sikhism as it commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. On this day, the tenth Sikh Guru initiated the Khalsa, a collective body of baptised Sikhs, emphasising equality, courage, and devotion.



Advertisement

Representational Image | Freepik

The occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where devotees gather for special prayers, kirtans, and langar (community meals). Processions known as Nagar Kirtans are also carried out, showcasing Sikh traditions and values.

Baisakhi celebrations across India

While it is most prominently celebrated in Punjab, Baisakhi also coincides with other regional festivals such as Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal and Vishu in Kerala, marking the beginning of the New Year in different parts of India.





Advertisement

Representational Image | Freepik

What rituals are performed on Baisakhi