Basant Panchami Messages, Wishes, Greetings To Send To Your Loved Ones

Festivals

Basant Panchami will be celebrated in India on January 29, 2020. Here are some Basant Panchami messages to send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
basant panchami messages

Basant Panchami, also called as Vasant Panchami is a festival that is celebrated as the beginning of beautiful spring season marking the end of the cold winters. This festival holds a lot of significance to the farmers as the mustard fields in Northern India come alive in spring. Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the lunar month of Magh which is usually around January or February.

Makar Sankranti: Watch Devotees Visit Padmanabha Swamy Temple

Gujarat: 'Karuna Abhiyaan' Treats Birds Injured During Makar Sankranti Kite Festival

Devotees pray to the Goddess of knowledge, wisdom and learning Saraswati. To conduct the rituals, yellow flowers like marigold are offered to Goddess Saraswati and yellow festive dishes are prepared. People also usually dress up in yellow attire. This year Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 29.

50 Lakh Pilgrims Take Holy Dip At Gangasagar On Makar Sankranti

Jeff Bezos Flies Kite With Children On Makar Sankranti | Watch

Here are some heartfelt Basant Panchami messages, wishes and greetings to send your loved ones:

May the occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the wealth of knowledge to You, May You be blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All Your Wishes Come True. Happy Basant Panchami!

Wishing you Happiness, Good fortune, Success, Peace, & Progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Happy Basant Panchami!

May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge which never ends. Happy Basant Panchami!

Spring is in air, fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami!

With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!

As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life sees no more tough time or any gloom. Happy Basant Panchami to all!

Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turns into happy shades too. Let's make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature Happy Basant Panchami!

On this auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, may you wear yellow and bloom like mustard fields, fly kites and soar into the sky like them, welcome the Spring season and shed lethargy and burn evils like Holika. Happy Basant Panchmi!

