Basant Panchami Wishes In Hindi And Importance Of Celebrating This Festival

Basant Panchami also popularly known as Vasant Panchmi is going to be celebrated on January 29 this year. The festival is associated with the Goddess of knowledge. Devotees worship Mother Saraswati by performing a ritual called Saraswati Puja.

The word Basant in Hindi means Spring and Panchami mean fifth, hence is it popular as the fifth day of Magha month of Hindu calendar. It also marks the start of new festivals like Holi, which take place forty days later.

Here are some Basant Panchami wishes in Hindi:

Basant Panchami Quotes in Hindi

Peele Peele Sarson Ke Phool, Peeli Ude Patang, Rang Barse Peele Aur Chhaye Sarson Si Umang, Aapke Jeevan Mein Rahe Sadaa Basant Ke Rang. Happy Basant Panchami

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Bhddhi-rupen Sansthita, Namas-tasyai, Namas-tasyai, Namas-tasyai Namo Namah.. Happy Basant Panchami

Peele peele sarson ke phool, Peeli ude patang, Rang barse peela aur chhaye sarson si umang, Aapke jeevan mein rahe sadaa Basant ke rang, Happy Basant Panchami!

Maa Saraswati Ki Blessing Aap Par Sada Rahey.. Happy Basant Panchami

For devotees of Radha Krishna, it’s spring all year long!

Barah Maas Basant Sant Jan

We had a lovely Basant Panchami Celebration! #BasantPanchami #VasantPanchami #SpringFestival pic.twitter.com/Dax2qE1ByK — Radha Kunj (@radha_kunj) January 26, 2020

Why do people worship the goddess of knowledge, Saraswati

Saraswati Puja has a very impactful significance on this day.

Neel Saraswati Stotra should be recited before Mother Saraswati with the Saraswati Puja.

It is believed that people get wiser after worshipping the Goddess of knowledge

Worshipping mother Saraswati on this day gives a boon of knowledge

On Basant Panchami, Mother Saraswati is worshipped as she is the goddess of learning and wisdom. As described in the Puranas, Lord Krishna was really amazed by Goddess Saraswati. Because of this Lord Krishna gave her a boon that she will be worshipped on the day of Basant Panchami.

