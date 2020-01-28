Basant Panchami Wishes In Hindi And Importance Of Celebrating This Festival

Basant Panchami also popularly known as Vasant Panchmi is going to be celebrated on January 29 this year. The festival is associated with the Goddess of knowledge. Devotees worship Mother Saraswati by performing a ritual called Saraswati Puja.
The word Basant in Hindi means Spring and Panchami mean fifth, hence is it popular as the fifth day of Magha month of Hindu calendar. It also marks the start of new festivals like Holi, which take place forty days later.
Here are some Basant Panchami wishes in Hindi:
Also Read | Railways Seeks Advance Payments From Premium Customers To Improve Balance Sheet At Fiscal-end
Also Read | Budget 2020: These Are The Members Of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Team Whom All Eyes Are On
Peele Peele Sarson Ke Phool, Peeli Ude Patang,
Rang Barse Peele Aur Chhaye Sarson Si Umang,
Aapke Jeevan Mein Rahe Sadaa Basant Ke Rang.
Happy Basant Panchami
Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Bhddhi-rupen Sansthita,
Namas-tasyai, Namas-tasyai, Namas-tasyai Namo Namah..
Happy Basant Panchami
Peele peele sarson ke phool,
Peeli ude patang,
Rang barse peela aur chhaye sarson si umang,
Aapke jeevan mein rahe sadaa Basant ke rang,
Happy Basant Panchami!
Maa Saraswati Ki Blessing Aap Par Sada Rahey..
Happy Basant Panchami
For devotees of Radha Krishna, it’s spring all year long!— Radha Kunj (@radha_kunj) January 26, 2020
Barah Maas Basant Sant Jan
We had a lovely Basant Panchami Celebration! #BasantPanchami #VasantPanchami #SpringFestival pic.twitter.com/Dax2qE1ByK
Also Read | Alaya F Wants To Hook Up With Ranveer Singh And Not Kartik Aaryan Because Of THIS Reason
Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Starts An ‘insta-antakshari’ Sitting In A Bath Tub, Fans Jump Aboard
On Basant Panchami, Mother Saraswati is worshipped as she is the goddess of learning and wisdom. As described in the Puranas, Lord Krishna was really amazed by Goddess Saraswati. Because of this Lord Krishna gave her a boon that she will be worshipped on the day of Basant Panchami.
Also Read | Jitendra Kumar And Gajraj Rao, Reel Father-son Duo Share Moments From Upcoming Film's Set