Alaya F Wants To Hook Up With Ranveer Singh And Not Kartik Aaryan Because Of THIS Reason

Ever since the first look of Jawaani Jaaneman released, Alaya F has been in the news. Right from her mesmerising looks to her acting skills in the movie, everything is garnering her much-deserved applause. The movie will hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020.

Alaya F's interesting statement for Ranveer Singh:

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman has received lots of love and support for the young sensation. The makers have also launched a few songs from the film. Alaya F recently got candid in an interview with a leading entertainment portal and opened up about her career and stars she wants to marry, kill and hook up.

Despite being a star kid, Alaya F has been quite open about her views, be it about the nepotism debate or the trolls. While Alaya F has previously shared that she would not be shocked to see Kartik Aaryan in her bed and once again she made a rather interesting statement from the actor which said she wants to hook up with Ranveer Singh.

In the interview, Alaya F said that she has said lots of good things about Kartik Aaryan and she has kept him in the top of the list for quite a while now. So she said she would kill Kartik Aaryan because she has made him win several times. She further said that she will marry Varun Dhawan and will hook up with Ranveer Singh. She said that she will not marry Ranveer Singh because Ranveer and Deepika make for a perfect couple.

When the Jaawani Jaaneman actor was asked the same question with reference to the leading ladies in Bollywood, Alaya F said that she would like to marry Sara Ali Khan and hook up with Jahnvi Kapoor. She said that she would like to kill Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Alaya F was recently making the headlines when she made the amusing remark about Kartik Aaryan. When she was asked what will be her reaction if she finds Kartik in her bed. Alaya said that she will not be surprised if she wakes up and finds Kartik Aaryan in her bed.

Watch the trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman here:

Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

