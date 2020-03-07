Beard Care Tips For Men: How To Protect Your Beard & Hair This Holi

Holi is almost here and the festivities have already begun. While most of you may be busy in preparation, it is important not to focus on just scrumptious delights. Holi is incomplete without colours and everything that comes along with it. There are always some over-enthusiastic friends and relatives who do not take no for an answer when you try to outrun the barrage of dry colours.

Beard & hair care tips to follow for Holi 2020

Most colours contain chemicals that cause damage to your skin and can also prove to be harmful for your hair. But it can be very difficult to say no, especially when you love being a part of the festival. Here are a few tips to follow while playing Holi to protect your beard.

Play with organic colours

Refrain from playing with chemical colours and play with organic ones instead. They're less harmful and also a little more environmentally friendly. Comparatively, organic colours cause less damage to your skin and hair.

Cold showers

Ensure that you take a cold shower with a soap containing either activated charcoal or essential oils before playing with colours. This ensures that your skin and facial hair remains moist, not allowing the colour to settle, thus making it easier to wash off. Make sure you are not too harsh on your skin in the post-Holi shower.

Moisturize

One must put a good dose of moisturizer or sunscreen in the preceding days of Holi. Use natural aloe vera pulp mixed with milk powder as a pack, in order to prep your skin. With proper moisturising, the colours do not settle on the pores of your skin and easier to wash off.

Oil that facial buzz

Apply a little amount of coconut oil or castor oil as it prevents colours from sticking to your beard. You can also use beard oil to keep your beard glossy and conditioned. As the facial hair pulls up moisture from the skin, leaving the skin dry and flaky which may cause dreaded beard dandruff. It is advisable to ensure that the oil penetrates right beneath the hair and keeps your skin hydrated.

Styling & Trimming

Make sure you trim your beard a bit before you start playing with colours. This will ensure colours go off easily and not sticking to the follicles of the hair which can create dreadlocks. You can also plait your beard up after oiling your hair or tie it in a bun. This way, less colour will get into your mane, and it would also give you a cooler look.

