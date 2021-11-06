Diwali or Deepavali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. The five-day celebration marks the beginning of the new year and the festivities come to an end with the fifth day, also known as Bhai Dooj. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, the day is the celebration of the bond between siblings and is observed across the country. The special day is celebrated with brothers and sisters exchanging gifts and sweets and sisters praying for the long life and prosperity of their brothers.

Bhai Dooj Tikka Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat of the festival will commence at 1:10 pm on November 6 and will come to an end at 3:21 pm on the same day. Celebrating Bhai Dooj 2021, sisters can perform the pooja between these hours. The pooja also includes the sister applying a Tilak on her brother's forehead as she prays for his well-being.

Tilak Puja Samagri

Two wooden chowkis

A red cloth to cover the chowki for the deity

Roli or kumkum for the tikka

Handkerchief

A whole coconut without the shell

A whole coconut with the husk

Aarti thaali

Cotton wicks

Ghee or oil

Paan and supari

Akshat

Sweets

Fruits

Flowers

Kalava

Prepare bhog

Camphor

Tilak Puja Vidhi

The process to follow on Bhai Dooj 2021 is to rise early and bathe, before putting on fresh new clothes for the occasion. Make all the arrangements for the puja before the Muhurat and cover one of the chowkis with a red cloth before you place the idols of Shri Ganesha, Lord Vishnu, and Lakshmi. Light an oil lang and ensure that it faces south and invoke Lord Ganesha's blessings as you begin the puja and offer him flowers and fruits. Following this, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and offer up paan, supari, coconut, flowers, naivedya or bhog. Once this is done, ask your brother to have a seat on the other chowki, which must be facing the north-east direction and hand him a handkerchief to coves his head. This is when you apply the tikka on his forehead. Hand him a coconut without the shell as you tie the kalava around the wrist of his right hand. This is when you must perform the aarti within the Bhai Dooj Timings and put the akshat on his head before handing him a sweet and wishing him a Happy Bhai Dooj 2021.

