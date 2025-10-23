Bhai Dooj 2025: Wishes, Greetings And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Family

The festival of Bhai Dooj 2025 will be celebrated on October 23, 2025, Thursday, marking the grand finale of the five-day Diwali festival. Also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, or Bhai Tika in different parts of India, this auspicious day celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters with heartfelt rituals, blessings, and love.

Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

Bhai Dooj 2025 date, muhurat and significance

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. The Bhai Dooj Tika muhurat in 2025 is expected to fall between 1:10 PM and 3:15 PM (timings may vary slightly by location).

Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

The festival finds its roots in mythology — it is believed that Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after defeating the demon Narakasura. Subhadra welcomed him with sweets and a ceremonial tilak on his forehead, symbolising her prayers for his long life and happiness. Since then, the tradition of sisters performing aarti and applying a tilak on their brothers’ foreheads has continued across generations.



Also Read: How Is Bhai Dooj Different From Raksha Bandhan?

Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

Heartfelt Bhai Dooj 2025 wishes and greetings

Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

1. May this Bhai Dooj bring endless joy, success, and good health to you and your brother/sister.

2. Happy Bhai Dooj 2025! May your sibling bond be filled with love, laughter, and lifelong memories.

3. On this special day, let’s celebrate the beautiful bond that time and distance can never fade.



Also Read: Bhai Dooj 2025: Skip The Traditional Sweets, Try These 6 Quick And Easy To Make Cakes For The Festival

Advertisement

Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik



4. Wishing all brothers and sisters a day full of blessings and happiness. Happy Bhai Dooj!

5. The love between siblings is one of life’s greatest gifts. Celebrate it today and always.

Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

WhatsApp messages and status

Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik

💫 Happy Bhai Dooj 2025! Celebrating the bond that grows stronger with every passing year.

💖 A sister’s prayer, a brother’s promise — that’s what makes Bhai Dooj truly special.

Advertisement

Bhai Dooj wishes and greetings | Image: Freepik