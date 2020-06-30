CA Day Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Chartered Accountant Friends On The Day

CA Day or National Chartered Accountant Day is marked on July 1, every year in India. On this day, we celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949. Every year, on the day of the establishment of the ICAI, National CA Day is celebrated to honour the Chartered Accountants across the nation. Here are some CA Day messages to share with your fellow mates and colleagues.

Happy CA Day messages -

It is accessible to get into CA but it is extremely challenging to pass the exams and qualify as CA…. Best wishes on CA Day 2020 to all the Chartered Accountants.

Chartered Accountants are the ones who create economies, create finances to rely on, create opportunities to grow….. Best wishes on CA Day to the CAs.

It is truly an honor to be a CA because you are in some way contributing to strengthening the economy of your country….. Happy CA Day 20202 !!!

On the occasion of CA Day 2020, I am sending you best wishes to the hard-working, inspiring Chartered Accountants who make every penny count.

A very very happy CA Day 2020 to all CA Fraternity members and aspirants too.

Happy CA Day 2020. Be proud to become a partner in nation-building. Best wishes to all the future CA.

Happy CA day to all the members of CCI. We are proud to be a part of this glorious profession.

The economy may look tricky to the common man but for a CA, it is a simple mathematical equation…. Cheers to CA and best wishes on CA Day.

On CA Day, let us honor all the Chartered Accountants who put their heart, soul, and sweat into their studies to become a CA.

Nothing good comes easy and life and therefore, it is not easy to become a CA….. Best wishes on CA Day to all those who have successfully become Chartered Accountants.

Finance, numbers, money…. They are not so easy for a normal person but for CA, they are the butter and bread…. Happy CA Day to CAs.

Constant hard work, focus, dedication, and devotion are the ingredients that go into making a Chartered Accountant.

Flying Top Of The World, Contribute to Make Our Career, Contribute to fulfilling our dreams Etc… We are proud to be part of ICAI. Happy CA day 2020.

Don't get disheartened. I too had failed in CA and I am happy today as I chose to reappear. Don't listen to people who say you can't do it. Happy Chartered Accountant Day.

From the Balance sheet of humanity to the Profit & Loss account of emotions, I am all in good books. I am a Chartered Accountant. Happy Chartered Accountant Day.

Only a C.A Can Go deeper, Can go longer, And Can Come Safe. I am Wishing you all Happy Chartered Accountants Day from the deepest valley of my Heart.

