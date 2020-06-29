Social Media Day 2020 Images To Share With Your Friends And Family

Social Media enables individuals to share their ideas, thoughts, and information through the building of virtual networks and communities. Social media has made it possible to stay connected and informed about the people who stay far and are important in our lives. Social media allows you to reconnect with those classmates, colleagues, past work associates, with whom we have lost touch in our lives. Therefore, to celebrate this wonderful platform, each year, Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30. Check out some images you can share with your friends and family to mark this day-

Social Media Day Images to share on the special Social Media Day 2020-

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha Updates Her Spelling On Social Media With Extra 'r', 't' & 'c'; Check Out

Social Media Day History & Significance-

1940’s – It was that year when the first supercomputer was born. Scientists and engineers were engrossed and interested in introducing new techniques to network and connect with people. And this eventually leads to the birth of the internet.

1997- In the year 1997, the first social network was created. The first-ever social network was of Six Degrees. And on this network, users could make profiles, upload photos, and connect with others for the first time.

2004- In this year, Facebook was introduced and live in the world. Facebook was created in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

2005- And in the year, 2005, YouTube was created and launched. This platform was born in San Mateo, California, becoming the most popular social network platform to share video content.

Also read | Sohum Shah Shares Details Of His New Social Media Segment, 'Filmon Pe Charcha'

Also read | Coca Cola Pauses Paid Advertising On Social Media For A Month, Says 'no Place For Racism'

Celebration on Social Media Day-

Posts on social media

Social media is a vast platform to connect with people and also let them know about an important thing, so use this occasion to post a selfie, a Tweet, or go live on Instagram or Facebook and share your views on this Social Media Day about the uses and importance of social media.

Try new platforms

As we know, there are so numerous social media sites out there for you to discover. So if you have not tried some of these social media platforms, try making youtube videos, sharing your greatest travel explorations on Instagram, or joining in fun trending issues on Twitter. So, try out some of these platforms and see if you like them.

Take it offline

Social media is a vast platform that brings people together, but sometimes it's most special when you make Internet friends who also become your real-life friends. So, in honour of this Social Media Day, why not hang out with a friend you usually just talk to on social media in real life. So anything, just on a walk, get a drink or catch up for a movie, build up your friendship strong. And do not forget to take a picture with them and post it on social media.

Also read | Starbucks Latest To Pause Social Media Ads, Pledges To Curb Spread Of Hate Speech

Images Credit: Shutterstock and Instagram