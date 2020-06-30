CA Day Status To Share On Social Media Accounts & Wish Your Chartered Accountant Pals

Every year in India, July 1 is marked as National Chartered Accountant Day or CA Day. On this day in 1949, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, i.e., ICAI was established. ICAI is the second largest professional body for finance and accounts in the world. Therefore, annually, this ICAI Foundation Day is celebrated as CA Day. Here are some wishes, messages, and images to share on your social media on CA Day.

Also Read | What is International Widow’s Day and why is it celebrated? Read more

Image statuses for CA Day

Also Read | Father's Day Card ideas and how to make them at home amidst lockdown

CA Day messages

Chartered Accountants are the ones who create economies, create finances to rely on, create opportunities to grow….. Best wishes on CA Day to the CAs.

On the occasion of CA Day 2020, I am sending you best wishes to the hard-working, inspiring Chartered Accountants who make every penny count.

The economy may look tricky to the common man but for a CA, it is a simple mathematical equation…. Cheers to CA and best wishes on CA Day.

Nothing good comes easy and life and therefore, it is not easy to become a CA….. Best wishes on CA Day to all those who have successfully become Chartered Accountants.

Flying Top Of The World, Contribute to Make Our Career, Contribute to fulfilling our dreams Etc… We are proud to be part of ICAI. Happy CA day 2020.

It is accessible to get into CA but it is extremely challenging to pass the exams and qualify as CA…. Best wishes on CA Day 2020 to all the Chartered Accountants.

A very very happy CA Day 2020 to all CA Fraternity members and aspirants too.

Happy CA Day 2020. Be proud to become a partner in nation-building. Best wishes to all the future CA.

Happy CA day to all the members of CCI. We are proud to be a part of this glorious profession.

Finance, numbers, money…. They are not so easy for a normal person but for CA, they are the butter and bread…. Happy CA Day to CAs.

Constant hard work, focus, dedication, and devotion are the ingredients that go into making a Chartered Accountant.

Also Read | When is Father's Day 2020? Know the date and day to celebrate this year

Also Read | International Day of Family Remittances 2020: Know the day's meaning and significance