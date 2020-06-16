When Is Father's Day 2020? Know The Date And Day To Celebrate This Year

Father's Day is celebrated worldwide with utmost grace as a recognition of the contribution, love and care that fathers wrap around their children ever since they are born. 'When is Father's Day' is one of the most asked questions on social media. This year, Happy Father's Day 2020 celebration will be on June 21.

Many celebrate Father’s Day by gifting their dads a memorable or valuable gift. Some also like to surprise their fathers with a small video or by sharing a cute collage of their family pictures. Whereas, some pen down heartfelt notes for their father to let them know their importance in the family and the selfless love they have for him.

As Father's Day 2020 date is June 21, which is a Sunday, it even makes it easier to celebrate Father's Day at home with your loved ones. Every year, as the month of June, commences, 'When is Father's Day?' pops up on the internet, so that, children can pre-plan in advance to surprise their dads with a beautiful treat or gift. Here are some ideas for Father's Day 2020 celebration at home.

Father's Day 2020 celebration

Father's Day, every year falls on the third Sunday in the month of June. And this year, Father's Day 2020 date is June 21. To celebrate this day at home, the best way is to bake a scrumptious cake with simple readily available materials at home. What's better than compiling a small video with embeds of your family wishes for your dad? We live in the world filled with technology, and it's the easiest to compile some cute videos with your sibling or even videos of you alone and send it in the wee hours of the day on his phone. This can sure put up a smile on your dad's face.

Happy Father's Day 2020 wishes

I love our family so much because you have made us this happy. My father, you are my biggest strength and greatest blessing. Happy Father's day!

Happy Father's Day to the man of my heart, the king to my kingdom, the cherry on my cake and the happiness in my life. Thank you for your over the beyond contribution and letting me live my life like a queen.

I am so grateful that you have given me the moon and stars in my little life. You kept us protected in your arms and never let any storm hit us. Happy Father's Day to my king. Lots of love.

