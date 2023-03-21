Chaitra Navratri 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days in the month of Chaitra. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Hindu festival falls in March or April every year. Navratri is observed twice a year, one in the spring and another in the fall. The Navratri that falls in spring is called Chaitra Navratri. This year, the festival will begin on March 22 and will end on March 30.
People around India will observe the auspicious festival. The devotees will engage in rituals including puja, prayer recitation and fasting. Usually, the fast is observed on the first and the last day of the festival. During the festival, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped. They are Shailputri, Brahamcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaani, Kaalratri, Maha Gauri and Siddhidatri.
On the festival, here are some wishes, greetings and messages you can share with your loved ones.
- I wish that the Navratri is full of celebrations and festivities for you….. May you enjoy this occasion with your loved ones.
- Experience the mystical beauty of Maa Durga and feel her divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri.
- Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones. Let us celebrate this auspicious occasion by celebrating the blessings of Goddesses on us.
- May you find happiness, health, and prosperity in this coming year. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Chaitra
- Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you. May Maa Durga is always there to impart you with great strength to fight all your challenges.
- Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, bliss, and happiness, of this auspicious festival of Maa Durga, stay with you, not just for these nine days, but forever. Happy Navratri 2022!
- On the occasion of Navratri, I wish the Goddess Durga is there to shower her blessings and love on your and your family. A very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you
- The occasion of Navratri reminds us of all the blessings our Goddesses shower on us. Warm greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion.
- May Maa Durga is there to empower you with strength to face difficulties and problems in life and emerge winner. Happy Navratri to you.
- On the occasion of Navratri, let us thank all the Goddesses for their love and their blessings. Warm greetings on this auspicious occasion to all.