Chaitra Navratri 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings To Share

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days in the month of Chaitra. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Hindu festival falls in March or April every year. Navratri is observed twice a year, one in the spring and another in the fall. The Navratri that falls in spring is called Chaitra Navratri. This year, the festival will begin on March 22 and will end on March 30.

People around India will observe the auspicious festival. The devotees will engage in rituals including puja, prayer recitation and fasting. Usually, the fast is observed on the first and the last day of the festival. During the festival, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped. They are Shailputri, Brahamcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaani, Kaalratri, Maha Gauri and Siddhidatri.

On the festival, here are some wishes, greetings and messages you can share with your loved ones.