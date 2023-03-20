Chaitra Navratri 2023: History, Significance, Nine Avatars Of Goddess Durga

Chaitra Navratri is a festival devoted to goddess Durga and all of her nine forms are worshipped in the span of nine days. This festival is also one of the four navratris that Hindus observe each year. This time, Chaitra Navratri will fall in the month of March-April, which is also called Chaitra, according to the Gregorian calendar. While the occasion will start on March 22, it will end with Ram Navami - birthday of Lord Vishnu's avatar - on March 30.

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated because it marks the formation of universe and its beings by Durga. Devotees worship her during this time to get inner peace, strength to fight the evil and attain good health. This festival is of huge importance to Hindus and it is commemorated across India in a grand style. The word Navratri in Sanskrit means nine nights and all her nine avatars are worshipped including Durga Maa, Shailputri, Chandraghanta, Brahmacharini, Kushmanda, Katyayani, Skandmata, Maha Gauri, Kaalratri, and Siddhidatri.

History of Chaitra Navratri 2023

As per the Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga was given the task to create the world we are living in, due to which several people believe that Chaitra Navratri is the beginning of the Hindu year. It is also said that during this festival, Goddess Durga made a visit to her mother's home for at least nine days after Lord Shiva, her husband, allowed her to pay a visit. She then slayed Mahishasura to symbolise victory of good over evil.

Chaitra Navratri Significance 2023

During Chaitra Navratri, each of the nine days carries a different significance and each of the incarnations of Durga are worshipped at this time. This occasion is linked to the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, which is why the last day of Chaitra Navratri is called Rama Navami in India. This festival is mostly celebrated in Bihar, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.