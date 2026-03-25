Chaitra Navratri 2026: Easy Kaala Chana And Sooji Halwa Prasad Recipe For Ashtami Bhog

During Ashtami people who have observed the fast during Navratri break their fast by feeding young girls with a traditional bhog. | Image: x

The nine-day celebrations of Chaitra Navratri 2026 will conclude with Ram Navami on March 27. In the final days of the celebrations, devotees open their 9-day-long fast by preparing the signature bhog. Depending on personal beliefs, the bhog can either be prepared on Asthami (eighth day) or Navami (ninth day) of Chaitra Navratri. Typically, the bhog preparation and the day celebrations include kanya puja.

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The traditional Durga Ashtami bhog consists of sukha kala chana, sooji halwa and poori. The simple meal is not just delectable but also holds great significance and nutritional value. The chana, poori and halwa prasad is one of the highlights of the 9-day festival, and devotees wait for a whole year to relish the meal.

What is the significance of chana, poori and halwa in Ashtami bhog?

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The three-dish meal is not a random selection for Ashtami bhog. Experts believe that the combination of chana, poori and halwa provides a wholesome meal and balance for those who have been fasting or followed a satvic diet in the 9-days. The preparation of the dishes in pure ingredients also makes it good for digestion, fibre-rich, and abundant in protein.

How to make kala chana for ashtami prasad?

Ingredients: 1 cup kala chana (black gram), soaked overnight and drained, 1 medium tomato, finely chopped, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder, 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder, Salt, to taste, 2 tablespoons oil, Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish, Lemon wedges, for serving (optional).

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How to make: Pressure cook the soaked kala chana with 2 cups of water and a pinch of salt for 3-4 whistles or until they're cooked but still crunchy. Drain and set aside.

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. When they splutter, add tomatoes and sauté and cook for 4-5 minutes. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and add the cooked kala chana. Stir to combine. Add salt to taste and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve Sukha Kala Chana hot with lemon wedges on the side, if desired.



Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Tasty No Onion, No Garlic Dishes To Relish

Sooji halwa recipe for Ashtami bhog

Ingredients: 1 cup sooji (semolina or rava), 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter), 2 cups water, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, 1/4 teaspoon saffron strands (optional), chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios, or cashews) for garnish.

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