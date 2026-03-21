Chaitra Navratri 2026: Tasty No Onion, No Garlic Dishes To Relish During The 9-day Festivities

Chaitra Navratri 2026 festivities began on March 19. The nine-day festival is celebrated in the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Devotees usually follow a all nine-day fast or stick to a satvik diet, which excludes onion and garlic. While it can be challenging to prepare meals without onion and garlic, they don't need to be without taste. Try these easy recipes that you can make without using onion and garlic, and yet relish good taste throughout the nine days.

Rajma

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By skipping the onion and garlic and using tomatoes, ginger, and aromatic spices, you can still achieve a rich and hearty comfort curry of rajma. The dish pairs beautifully with jeera rice or vrat-friendly alternatives and will make you forget about it being satvic.

Paneer dishes

Plenty of paneer dishes can be prepared without using onion and garlic. Paneer bhurji can be prepared using tomatoes, green chillies, and mild spices, offering a protein-packed, wholesome dish. Similarly, paneer makhni can be easily made with a tomato-based gravy enriched with butter and cream, making it perfect for special meals.



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If you’re in the mood for something festive, malai kofta is an excellent choice. Soft paneer and potato dumplings served in a luscious gravy can be made without onion and garlic while still retaining their rich taste. Another favourite, kadhai paneer, can also be recreated using tomatoes, capsicum, and traditional spices for that signature flavour.

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Punjabi chole

Staples like chole can also be prepared without using onion and garlic. Simply replace onion-garlic masala with hing (asafoetida) and robust spice blends. The result is a delicious, protein-rich dish that doesn’t compromise on taste.



Also Read: Try These Healthy Snack Recipes Perfect For Your Tea-Time Break

Mix veg

Sticking to the basics is the best option during festivals. Lightly season and saute seasonal vegetables like carrots, beans, and peas. This is the best way to ensure a balanced diet in your Navratri meal planning.

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Aaloo tamatar ki sabzi

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