Is It Harmful Or Safe To Eat Fruits With Your Daily Meals?

Fruits are good for health but if consumed at the right time of the day | Image: Republic

Both food and fruits are essential for the body. In today's changing lifestyle, serving fruits alongside meals at weddings, parties and hotels has become a common practice. Whether children or adults, many people consume fruits with their meals without giving it a second thought—a practice that Ayurveda does not endorse.

From wedding functions to hotel dining, fruits are frequently served alongside meals, and people of all ages do not hesitate to consume them together. But is it truly advisable to eat both food and fruits simultaneously?

Fruits served at hotels or functions are often chilled. In many cases, they have been retrieved directly from cold storage. Such fruits tend to dampen the Agni (digestive fire), causing the food to ferment within the stomach.

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Fruits are good for health but if consumed at the right time of the day | Image: Freepik

Should fruits be eaten with meals?

According to Ayurveda, cooked foods like lentils, flatbreads and rice take a relatively longer time to digest. In contrast, fruits are soft in texture and possess varying inherent properties. They also require significantly less time to digest compared to cooked meals. When these two distinct types of foods are consumed together, they fail to digest properly and instead begin to ferment. As a result, the body is unable to derive full nutritional benefits from either. This leads to an increased incidence of issues such as gas, constipation, a sensation of heaviness, acidity and the accumulation of toxins within the body, ultimately rendering the body susceptible to various ailments.

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Fruits contain nutrients that are missing in your daily meals | Image: Freepik

The body can derive the full nutritional value from both fruits and regular meals only when they are consumed at separate times. Both fruits and cooked meals constitute distinct forms of sustenance. Therefore, it is best to consume them independently of one another. Ayurveda views food not merely as a source of taste, but as a science in which three factors—timing, quantity and combination—hold equal significance.

What is the right time to eat fruits?