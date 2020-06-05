Chandra Grahan 2020: Date, Time, Significance And More About 'Strawberry Moon' Eclipse

As per experts, sky gazers will be able to witness the second lunar eclipse of the year 2020, on 5th June, Friday. According to the reports, the year's first lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurred on January 10, 2020. Chandra Grahan or Lunar eclipses occur because of the Earth’s shadow hindering the sun’s light to fall on the moon. Mainly there are three forms of lunar eclipses which are total, partial, and penumbral eclipses.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan 2020)

Residents of countries like Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, and regions in Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will be able to witness the upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse or the "Chandra Grahan". Penumbral lunar eclipse, which is one of the types of Lunar Eclipse is different from the partial and total lunar eclipse.

In this type of eclipse, the Earth places itself in the middle of the Sun and the moon and forms a line, which is not straight. Earth blocks the sunlight from directly reaching the moon's surface thus forming a shadow, called the penumbra.

The similarity between the penumbral eclipse and full moon

When Penumbral eclipse takes place, only 57 percent of the Moon passes through the Earth's penumbra. Though, since the penumbra is faded in contrast to the dark core of the Earth's shadow, the shadow is hard to differentiate.

About the Strawberry Moon eclipse

According to the astronomers, June 5 is declared to be the day when across the world, a lunar eclipse will occur. This lunar Eclipse is named as "Strawberry Moon Eclipse" as the full moon of June is known as the "Strawberry Moon". As per further reports of the experts, the other lunar eclipses or Chandra Grahan of 2020 will occur in July and November, respectively, which will also be penumbral ones. The "Surya Grahan" or Solar Eclipse will happen on June 21, which is the longest day of the year.

Other two types of Lunar Eclipses:

Total Lunar Eclipse: In this type of lunar eclipse, the Moon passes through the Earth's umbral shadow. Earth's internal part’s shadow is called the umbra. At mid-eclipse, the entire moon gets into the shadow and hence may appear blood red.

Partial Lunar Eclipse: Partial Lunar Eclipse is a phenomenon in which only a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth's umbral shadow.

More to learn about the Strawberry Moon eclipse

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse or Full Moon of the June month has been named as the "Strawberry Moon Eclipse" because of the wild strawberries that begin to ripe during this month. As per reports, it is specified that a European name for this first summer month was "Rose Moon", while one more was "Hot Moon", to indicate the commencement of the summertime heat in European nations. The Strawberry Moon turns a shade darker and gloomier during the extreme phase of this penumbral lunar eclipse. As per experts, the total duration of the Strawberry Moon Eclipse is 3 hours and 18 minutes.

