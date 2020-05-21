Darsha Amavasya: History And Rituals Performed On This Moonless Night

Amavasya means the lunar phase of the New moon in Sanskrit. Darsha Amavasya also known as Darsh Amavasya is a moonless night which holds great importance according to the Hindu Calendar. It is regarded as one of the most pivotal days to perform significant rituals for the deceased ancestors of the family.

According to religious beliefs, if shraadh rituals are performed on Darsha Amavasya then it yields multiple benefits to the soul of the person and his family. Darsha Amavasya 2020 falls on May 22, this month.

ALSO READ| Jyeshtha Amavasya 2020: Details On History, Significance, And Celebration

History of Darsha Amavasya

According to mythological stories, Barhishadhas are souls that live on the eternal Som Ras. However, once they conceived a child and named him Acchoda. Acchoda experienced extreme discomfort as she craved the love of a father. The souls of Pitru Loka suggested Acchoda to go to Earth and take birth as the daughter of King Amavasu.

Acchoda followed the advice and was born as the daughter of a noble and pious king. She received immense love from him. After his demise, Acchoda performed puja to thank her father and the souls of Pitru Loka. Thus, the moonless day was named after the demise of King Amavasu and is considered a pivotal day to perform rituals of shraadh.

ALSO READ| Vaishakha Amavasya 2020: Check Out Its Significance And History

Rituals performed by people on Darsha Amavasya

It is believed that one should observe fast on Darsha Amavasya for the salvation of their forefathers. On Darsha Amavasya, people generally wake up early to bathe in a river or pond. They also observe fast, which begins in the morning from the Amavasya Tithi. The fast lasts till the end of Darsha Amavasya which means one can break the fast only after seeing the moon also known as Chandra Darshan.

ALSO READ| Shani Jayanti Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion; Check Out

Some people also donate things to the poor to add up to their good deed so that their forefathers have a peaceful afterlife. Shradh rituals are performed with til daan and panda tarpan. According to religious belief lighting, a mustard oil lamp under peepal tree is also beneficial. People also offer blue flowers, black sesame seeds and mustard oil to Lord Shani as a part of the ritual.

Darsha Amavasya Tithi timings

21 May, 8.05 PM – 22 May, 9.38 PM

ALSO READ| Hanuman Jayanti Wishes In Telugu To Share With Your Loved Ones On The Auspicious Occasion