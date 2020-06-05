Chandra Grahan 2020: Meaning, Significance And How To Celebrate The Day; Read Here

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse is an astronomical event. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth places itself between the Sun and the moon. Read about Chandra Grahan 2020 below.

Chandra Grahan meaning

Chandra Grahan 2020 is an astronomical event. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. Due to this, the Earth’s shadow blocks some or all light from reaching the moon. When the Earth stops the sun's rays completely, it is called a full lunar eclipse but when only a part of the moon is hidden, it is called a partial lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan significance

This lunar eclipse is taking place on Jyestha Purnima. The shadow lunar eclipse that will take place on June 5 will begin at 11:15 pm and will end around 2:30 am. The Moon will be in Scorpio during the eclipse period. The second lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is set to appear on June 5.

Enthusiasts will be able to witness this event in most parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, the Pacific, near the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth places itself between the Sun and the moon. Astronomers across the world have termed this Friday's lunar eclipse as 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'.

Chandra Grahan 2020 timings

The Chandra Grahan will begin at 11:15 PM on June 5 and it will end at 2:34 AM on June 6. The entire phenomenon will last for approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes. As the whole phenomenon of Chandra Grahan will last for approximately three hours, the best time for enthusiasts to catch the glimpse of the lunar eclipse will be at 12:54 am.

Chandra Grahan celebration and how to watch

According to the astronomers, no special glasses are required to watch Chandra Grahan and it is totally safe to watch with naked eyes. In the case of a partial lunar eclipse, though the phenomenon can be watched with naked eyes, it is however recommended to use binoculars or telescopes to see a lunar eclipse. Happy Chandra Grahan 2020.

NASA on Chandra Grahan 2020

According to NASA's website, The Moon will be close enough to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth, called a partial penumbral eclipse of the Moon. During this eclipse, the Moon will not be in the sky for most of the Americas. If we could see the Moon, the slight dimming during this eclipse will not be noticeable without instrumentation.