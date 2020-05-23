Chandra Darshan Images | Here Are Some Stunning Chandra Darshan Images To Share

Chandra Darshan is one of the most auspicious moments in the Hindu calendar. Chandra Darshan's meaning is the 'Sighting of the Moon'. Chandra Darshan is celebrated on the first day of the moon sighting right after the no moon day. The first sighting of the moon has a lot of religious significance. People observe a fast for the whole day and break it at night after they see the moon. This is how Chandra Darshan Day is celebrated.

It is a difficult task indeed to predict the first Day of the Chandra Darshan. It can prove to be very challenging for all the Panchang makers. The moon is said to be visible only for a very small span of the first day of Chandra Darshan. This also happens immediately after sunset. As soon as the sun melts into the horizon, the first one hour is very important. This is the crucial moment when one has to spot the moon and do Chandra Darshan.

Chandra Darshan Images

There are many images for Chandra Darshan available for a person to send to their friends and family. You can these Happy Chandra Darshan Images with your friends and family. Here are some amazing images to share on Chandra Darshan 2020:

Chandra Darshan Dates:

The next Chandra Darshan 2020 date is on May 24. The Chandra Darshan can be done in between 07:10 PM to 08:39 PM. The moon is said to last for 01 Hour 29 Mins, as per a Panchang site.

After that June 22, 2020, will be the next Chandra Darshan. On this day, 07:19 PM to 08:23 PM is the timing for Chandra Darshan and the moon will be visible for 01 Hour 04 Mins. In the month of July, Chandra Darshan is dated to occur on July 21, 2020. The timings are 07:18 PM to 08:01 PM and the moon will be visible only for 43 Minutes. These timings are auspicious and one can break their fast then.

The next dates of Chandra Darshan are August 20, 2020, Thursday and September 18, 2020, Friday. On August 20, the timing is 07:02 PM to 08:15 PM for 01 Hour 13 Mins. On September 18, its timings are 06:38 PM to 07:34 PM for 00 Hours 56 Mins, and it will be an Adhika Chandra Darshan. There will be Chandra Darshans in the month of October, November and December.

Source: Pixabay, Canva and Unsplash

