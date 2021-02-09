Chocolate Day 2021: Images To Share With Your Loves Ones On The Special Day

The Valentine’s week is underway and the excitement as the day of love approaches is constantly at an all-time high among the couples. Next up on the calendar is Chocolate Day, which falls on Tuesday, February 9. As everyone gets ready to send away sweet treats to their loved ones, here is a bunch of pictures that you can send your special someone as you wish them a Happy Chocolate Day 2021.

Also Read: World Chocolate Day Images To Share With Your Beloved On This Sweet Occasion

Images to share on Chocolate Day 2021

Chocolate Day is celebrated on the third day of Valentine’s week and falls on February 9, every year. Chocolate Day follows after Rose Day and Propose Day that fall on February 7 and 8, respectively and is followed by Teddy Day, on February 10. On this day, partners around the world, send each other chocolates that are usually wrapped up in exclusive cute wrapping and mostly hearts and red décor added to it, conveying the fuzzies as everyone inches towards Valentine’s Day.

Brands launch designed wrappers, boxes and combos for the special day which have messages added to them. Bakeries and patisseries have special treats which are customised in shapes of hearts and colours that are suitable for the occasion added to their menus. There are workshops around many cities, that let couples enrol for a baking session together and devour all that they made during it. However, in recent times these days are not only celebrated with your partners but also with friends as well as family and thus many people receive some yum treats to gobble up from their parents, best friends and children.

Also Read: World Food Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes And Images To Send To Your Loved Ones

More Days of the Valentine’s week

After Chocolate Day comes, Teddy Day on February 10, wherein special ones gift each other teddy bears or soft toys that they can keep with them as a memory. Followed by that is Promise Day on February 11, on which the loved one’s share promises that they will follow and keep through their relationships and for their partners. The last two days in the week, prior to Valentine’s Day are Kiss Day on February 12 and then Hug Day on February 13.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)

Also Read: National Chocolate Day 2020: Images, Wishes And Significance Of The Day

Also Read: Chocolate Day 2020: Pictures To Share With Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Week