World Chocolate Day Images To Share With Your Beloved On This Sweet Occasion

World Chocolate Day is an annual event which is observed globally on July 7th. In some instances, it is also referred to as International Chocolate Day. The day is celebrated by consuming chocolate and sharing it with your loved ones. It is said to celebrate the introduction of chocolate in 1550 to Europe. Check out images for World Chocolate Day 2020 that you can share with your beloved ones and know more.

World Chocolate Day Images

There are also several other chocolate day celebrations that exist. In the United States of America, National Chocolate Day is observed on October 28. Similarly, the U.S. National Confectioners Association lists September 13 as International Chocolate Day. Some more chocolate-themed days are observed throughout the world.

In Ghana, the West African country and the second-largest producer of Cocoa, the day is celebrated on February 14, which is generally celebrated as Valentine’s Day globally. World Chocolate Day is observed on July 11 in Latvia. A few other chocolate-related celebrations include Bittersweet Chocolate Day on January 10, Chocolate Covered Anything Day on December 16, Milk Chocolate Day on July 28, and White Chocolate Day on September 22.

Here are a few World Chocolate Day Quotes you can share on this day-

Every chocolate is like phases in life... Some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all of them are delicious. Happy World Chocolate Day 2020! Nine out of ten people like chocolate. The tenth person always lies. Happy World Chocolate Day. Anything is good if it's made of chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day 2020! There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day! Chocolate epitomizes luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love like no other food. Happy World Chocolate Day 2020! All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt. Happy World Chocolate Day! Sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. Happy World Chocolate Day 2020! The idea of a well-balanced diet is… A piece of chocolate in each hand. Happy World Chocolate Day. Chocolates are made to share its sweetness with others,

Chocolates are made to let you feel good about others,

Chocolates are to share the good feeling of your to others.

So we celebrate Chocolate Day, to thank everyone who makes our life sweet & stunning.

Happy Chocolate Day!

Promo Image Credit: Shutterstock