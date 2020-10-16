World Food Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes And Images To Send To Your Loved Ones

World Food Day will be celebrated all over the world on October 16, 2020. The day marks the founding date of the Food and Agriculture Organization which was launched by the United Nations in 1945. The importance of the day has evolved over the years as it now calls for global solidarity to help the most vulnerable people to recover and make food systems more sustainable and resilient to shocks.

The day is also celebrated to increase awareness about the importance of nutritious food for good health. World Food Day 2020 will be observed all over the world with several events. The day is also celebrated by wishing each other with World Food Day quotes, wishes, messages and images. Here is a look at some of the best World Food Day quotes and wishes to send to your loved ones.

World Food Day quotes

Eating is not merely a material pleasure. Eating well gives us a chance to give joy to life and contributes immensely to goodwill and happy companionship. It is of great importance to the morale. Happy World Food Day 2020

No One can think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well. Happy World Food Day 2020

There is no loyal love than the love of food.

We should always respect the food we get because it is the blessing of God and love from someone who cares for us.

Blessed souls are those who get to enjoy three meals every day…. Let us always thank God for blessing us with food. Happy World Food Day 2020

If we all get together, we can fight against hunger. Let us make a promise to come together and promise ourselves to eradicate this evil by feeding the hungry. Happy World Food Day 2020

On this World Food Day, we must promise ourselves to never waste food… as an initiative and contribution to saving food for those who are hungry…. Let us make a huge difference with our small actions.

World Food Day wishes

Food that we have in our plate is a result of the immense amount of hard work that is put at various stages consume it with the utmost respect. Happy World Food Day 2020.

Food symbolizes love when words fail to define it. Happy World Food Day 2020. Enjoy food with happiness!

It is our responsibility to strike a balance between those who are hungry and those who are treated with the best of the cuisines, Let us be more responsible, let us feed the hungry, let us share our food. Happy World Food Day 2020

You cannot understand the value of the food until you have stayed hungry, Happy World Food Day 2020.

Let us not forget to celebrate FOOD because that is the most important lifeline. Happy World Food Day 2020.

Food, It’s not only about nutrients and calories. It’s about sharing. It’s about honesty. It’s about identity. Happy World Food Day 2020.

World Food Day Images

Image Credits: Canva, Unsplash